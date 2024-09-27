Unchanged India ask Bangladesh to bat first in Kanpur test

KANPUR, India : India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the second test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday as they press for a 2-0 series sweep against their neighbours.

The hosts resisted the temptation to play a third spinner and fielded the same side which won the opening test in Chennai by 280 runs.

"The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads and we want our three seamers to make use of it," Rohit said at the toss, which was delayed because of a wet outfield after overnight rain.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he would have chosen to bat first in any case.

"As a batter, if we get a start we have to score well," Shanto said.

"Hope our batters can score big today. It looks like a good wicket to bat on."

Bangladesh have replaced pace duo Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed with paceman Khaled Ahmed and leg-spinner Taijul Islam.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed