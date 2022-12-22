Logo
Bangladesh 82-2 v India at lunch in Mirpur test
22 Dec 2022 01:58PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 01:58PM)
DHAKA : Bangladesh lost both openers to be 82 for two wickets at lunch on the opening day of the second and final test against India in Mirpur on Thursday.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who won the toss and elected to bat, was on 16 having survived a stumping opportunity against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mominul Haque was batting on 23 at the other end.

Seamer Jaydev Unadkat, playing his second test 12 years after his first, got the breakthrough for India when he had Zakir Hasan caught in the slip for 15.

Spinner Ashwin removed Najmul Hossain lbw for 24 in the next over.

India are 1-0 ahead in the series following their 118-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

