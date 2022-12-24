Logo
Sport

Bangladesh all out for 231, India need 145 to sweep series
Bangladesh all out for 231, India need 145 to sweep series

24 Dec 2022 02:06PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 05:51PM)
DHAKA :Bangladesh were all out for 231 in their second innings on Saturday, setting India a victory target of 145 in the second test in Mirpur.

Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) struck half-centuries for the hosts, who had conceded a first-innings lead of 87 at the Shrere Bangla National Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (3-68) was the pick of the Indian bowlers on day three of the low-scoring contest.

India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series following their 188-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

