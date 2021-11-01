Logo
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib ruled out for remainder of T20 World Cup
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts after being hit by a ball. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs)

01 Nov 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 02:22AM)
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board (BCB) said in a statement on Sunday.

Shakib, 34, suffered a left lower hamstring strain while fielding in the loss to West Indies on Friday, though he did bowl his four overs and even opened the batting while chasing.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," said Bangladesh team doctor Debashis Chowdhury.

Bangladesh will not name a replacement as they don't have any reserve players available travelling with the squad.

Bangladesh are winless from their three group games so far. They take on South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

