Sport

Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup
Sport

Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup

16 Feb 2023 11:52AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 11:52AM)
DHAKA : A member of the Bangladesh women's cricket squad has reported a spot-fixing approach at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, the country's board said.

The player had reported the incident to the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit (ACU), Shafiul Alam Nadel, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board women's wing, told the Daily Star newspaper.

"Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU.

"We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU. But, yes, we are aware of it."

Spot-fixing refers to manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.

A Dhaka-based television channel has shared an audio conversation in which the player was approached, according to media reports.

The ICC and BCB were not immediately available for comment.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told cricket website ESPNCricinfo that the incident was "very sensitive".

"Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts," Chowdhury said.

"If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol."

The tournament finishes on Feb. 26.

Source: Reuters

