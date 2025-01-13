Bangladesh leave Shakib, Litton out of Champions Trophy squad

DHAKA : Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das have been left out of the squad for the Champions Trophy beginning next month.

Shakib's place in the squad became untenable after he was reported for a suspect bowling action in England last year. The 37-year-old remains suspended from bowling after a second assessment of his action last month.

Shakib, considered Bangladesh's best ever cricketer, has already quit test cricket and his 50-overs career appears over after the Champions Trophy snub.

Litton failed to make the squad after being dismissed for six single-digit scores in his last seven ODI outings.

"Litton is out of form," Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain told reporters on Sunday.

"He is getting out in a similar pattern. He is unable to take advantage of the powerplay in the white-ball format.

"We will play on good batting wickets in Rawalpindi ... so we have to take in-form top-order batters."

Pakistan will host most of the Champions Trophy but India, who Bangladesh face in their Group A opener on Feb. 20, will play their games in Dubai.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana