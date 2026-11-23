PRETORIA, Nov 23 : Bangladesh were teetering at 85 runs for six wickets at tea on the opening day of the second test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday as pacemen Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje both grabbed two wickets each.

• Play got underway after lunch as rain wiped out the first session, with South Africa winning the toss and putting Bangladesh into bat.

• The home side made an early breakthrough in the second over as Tanzid Hassan (3) was caught at first slip off Jansen, fishing at a delivery outside the off stump that he could have left.

• Nortje, returning to the team after injury, took two wickets in three balls, bowling Mahfijul Islam (23) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) as they were beaten for pace.

• Mominul Haque chopped on to depart for 18 runs as he got an inside edge to Wiaan Mulder’s delivery.

• Litton Das, who scored a century in the last week’s first test, was dismissed two overs before tea for eight, hitting a rising delivery from Jansen to Zubyr Hamza at gully.

• Towhid Hridoy (19) was caught at slip by Aiden Markram as he looked to slog spinner Simon Harmer off the last ball of the session.