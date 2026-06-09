Bangladesh stun Australia in rain-affected 1st ODI

June 9 : Bangladesh stunned Australia with an 86-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their opening one-day international in Mirpur on Tuesday, securing their first win over the six-time world champions in 21 years to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 285, Australia slumped to 191-9 when rain halted play, with only four batters making it into double figures. Cameron Green top-scored with an unbeaten 52, but he found little support as wickets fell at the other end at regular intervals, as Australia suffered only their second ODI defeat to Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana led Bangladesh’s attack with four wickets from his 10 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh built a competitive 284-8 after half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain.

"We are very happy because of the way we batted. Shanto and Tanzid, the way they batted, I was really excited about that moment," Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"As a captain, I'm really happy. We just need to keep going and keep the momentum."

Australia were without captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the ODI series with an ankle injury. Spinner Tanveer Sangha is also unavailable for the tour, while opener Travis Head has been rested.

The second ODI will be played on Thursday.