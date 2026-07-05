Pipe dreams: Bangladesh surfers chase waves at Asian Games

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The headquarters of the Bangladesh Surf Girls and Boys Club is a weather-beaten white shack but, like the seemingly endless beach on which it sits, its members' ambitions stretch far.

For Mohammad Mannan, 25, and Fatima Akhter, 16, their thoughts are fixed on the upcoming surfing competition at the Asian Games, to be held in Japan from Sep 19 to Oct 4.

The surfers from Cox's Bazar - one of the world's longest beaches that stretches for 120km along the Bay of Bengal - are hoping to carve out a place for the sport in a country obsessed with cricket and football.

"The moment I step onto the board, I forget everything else," said Akhter, who has had to overcome intense stigma in the Muslim-majority nation to succeed as a teenage girl riding her board.

"When I successfully ride a wave, I feel happy and fulfilled," she said.

"The feeling is impossible to describe."