Bangladesh's Shakib drops retirement bombshell

KANPUR, India : The second test against India this week could be Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's last in this format if he is denied a home farewell next month, the under-pressure player said in an abrupt announcement on Thursday.

Shakib was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.

Shakib is considered the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has produced but his political past places the former captain in a tricky position as an interim government supervises a power transition.

Shakib has not been home since protests erupted in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has assured him he will not be harassed on his return.

"I am available for the South Africa series but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me," Shakib said.

"I have discussed my plans about test cricket with the BCB..." he said while also announcing his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect.

"If there's a chance and if I can play, the test in Mirpur will be my last. The board is trying to make it safe for me to go and play..."

"This is my desire ... but this could be my last test match." he said referring to the second test against India in Kanpur beginning on Friday.

Shakib anticipated no problem going home but was sceptical if he would be allowed to leave Bangladesh once he returned.

"My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it."

He denied the situation back home forced him into retiring from those two formats.

"I think this is the right time to move on and give scope to newcomers," Shakib said.

"I discussed my plans with the board, selectors, captain and coach - and they all agree this is the right thing to do."

Shakib made his international debut in a 2006 one-day internationals against Zimbabwe.

He has played 70 tests, 247 one-dayers and 129 T20 Internationals, amassing 14,721 runs and claiming 708 wickets to establish himself as one of the leading all-rounders of his era.