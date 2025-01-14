Bank of America partners with US Soccer Federation as World Cup nears

Bank of America is set to become the official banking partner of all 27 national soccer teams in the United States, after the Wall Street behemoth and the U.S. Soccer Federation announced their partnership on Tuesday.

The lender has partnered with FIFA last year, with two of the soccer governing body's global competitions set to be hosted in the United States.

The second-biggest U.S. lender is a leading partner for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the world's biggest soccer event, which returns to U.S. soil after more than three decades.

The agreement also includes the U.S. women's national teams and will position BofA as a founding level partner of a new training center in Atlanta, scheduled to open in 2026.

"Bank of America shares our commitment to growing the game, investing in female leadership, and significantly bolstering our efforts in service to soccer on all fronts," said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright.