CAPE TOWN, Nov 18 : South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is often painted as a master thinker, innovator and manipulator who has brought about a rugby revolution, but his emotive outbursts have also made him a much-despised figure in the game.

At home, Erasmus can do little wrong, a popular pied piper whose coaching has been the catalyst for two successive World Cup triumphs which have done much to lift the pervading gloom across a country in economic, political and social turmoil.

But elsewhere, Erasmus is seen as a disruptor who operates on the margins of the game’s laws and goes against the spirit of the sport.

He is also accused of often playing the victim, and his lengthy tirade against match officiating made at a Monday press conference in Dublin has earned him yet another ban from World Rugby.

Erasmus, previously described as a pantomime villain, railed against the match officials in the wake of a 21-19 loss to France in Paris last Friday, claiming there had been potential "manipulation of the game" and that officials had missed 17 knee-drop tackles by the French in the Nations Championship fixture.

The South African rugby union has appealed the six-match ban announced on Tuesday and is hoping for a quick hearing, but Erasmus is for the moment banned from the stadium on matchday for the rest of the Nations Championship plus South Africa’s next four tests.

The Springboks are in Dublin to take on Ireland on Saturday.

THIRD BAN

It is a third ban for the 54-year-old Erasmus for comments about match officials.

In 2021 he was suspended for 10 months after criticising Australian referee Nic Berry in an hour-long video during the British & Irish Lions tour.

Not long after he returned the next year he was banned for two further matches, having attacked Wayne Barnes' decisions in a test against France on his Twitter account.

World Rugby's swift action against him comes after they had strengthened their Match Official Abuse Sanction Process in mid-year and were able to punish Erasmus strongly because they viewed his comments as premeditated, given they came three days after the match.

Some of the more recent rule changes have come with Erasmus specifically in mind as he has challenged convention repeatedly with a maverick mind that is always thinking about attaining the extra edge.

Erasmus, who won 36 caps for South Africa as a flanker between 1997 and 2001, quickly showed a disregard for convention and fresh and original thinking about the game as he began as a coach in domestic competition.

He famously sat on the roof of the stadium in Bloemfontein while coaching the Cheetahs, issuing instructions to the players by using coloured lights. His frequent gamesmanship included leaving false game plans and lineout calls lying around for the opposition to stumble upon and plan accordingly.

During the 2021 Lions tour, he donned the bib of a pitch-side waterboy and went onto the pitch during breaks to coach before World Rugby changed the rules.

REVOLUTIONARY IDEAS

In a long list of revolutionary ideas, the decision to pack his replacements with forwards and develop a ‘Bomb Squad’ that could come on and continue a brutal and relentless physical grind of the opposition is arguably the best, now widely copied.

The development of the hybrid player – able to feature as a back or forward – is also something new to test rugby that other coaches now consider.

More recently, Erasmus irritated New Zealand by changing the line-up less than 48 hours before tests in the All Blacks series, within the letter of the law but against the spirit of the game.

"There is a fine line between being colourful, entertaining and a bit of a rogue and gaslighting your audience," opined the New Zealand Herald in September.

Erasmus does enjoy a close relationship with his players, commanding loyalty but also encouraging them to think more deeply about the game and offer up the kind of ideas that have made his reputation.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)