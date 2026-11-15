Banton century and Atkinson's four wickets help England level series v Australia

Nov 15 : England opener Tom Banton struck a superb century and fast bowler Gus Atkinson claimed four wickets as they beat Australia by 135 runs in the second One-Day International in Adelaide on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl, but Banton set the tone for England's imposing total by taking the attack to the hosts from the outset. The right-hander reached the second ODI century of his career from just 86 balls before finishing with 121 off 99 deliveries, including 12 fours and four sixes.

After England lost Ben Duckett with the score at 19-1, Banton and Joe Root (62) rebuilt the innings with a 137-run second-wicket partnership, the highest stand for that wicket by an England pair in a 50-over match on Australian soil.

Australia briefly worked their way back into the contest with three wickets in the middle overs, but wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox counterattacked with 67 off 49 deliveries and all-rounder Will Jacks struck an unbeaten 54 from 40 balls to propel England to 355-6, their highest ODI total on Australian soil.

Xavier Bartlett was the pick of Australia's bowlers with figures of 3-72.

Set 356 to win, Australia slumped to 29-4 after Atkinson ripped through the top order.

Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) mounted a spirited fightback to keep Australia in contention, but spinner Liam Dawson removed both batters to extinguish the home side's hopes.

Australia's lower order offered some late resistance through Jack Edwards (17), Adam Zampa (18), Spencer Johnson (14) and Riley Meredith (17 not out), but they were eventually bowled out for 220.

"We obviously bowled first thinking there might have been a little bit in the wicket, which probably sounds weird to say at the Adelaide Oval, and try to maximise those early overs," Australia captain Mitch Marsh said at the presentation.

"I thought they batted really well. We tried a lot through the 50 overs, a few different plans with Meredith bowling bumpers, and all sorts of stuff.

"Credit to England. They played well. We know they are a good side. A really rounded side and they showed that tonight."

England's attack maintained the pressure throughout, with Atkinson finishing with outstanding figures of 4-28. Dawson and all-rounder Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets apiece as the tourists wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

"The whole innings, we looked like we were in control," England captain Harry Brook said. "We countered their bad balls, put them under pressure when we needed to and Banton played an exceptional innings...

"The depth that we have means we were able to go on and get that 350."

Australia had won the opening ODI in Perth by seven wickets, with the series now set for a decider in Hobart on Wednesday.