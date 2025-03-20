Barca and Osasuna appeals to reschedule postponed LaLiga game rejected

Barcelona and Osasuna must play their rescheduled LaLiga match on March 27 after the two clubs' appeals to postpone the fixture were rejected, Spain's football federation said on Thursday.

The original fixture on March 8 was postponed due to the death of Barcelona's club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, with the RFEF setting March 27 as the new date for the game.

However, Barca appealed on the grounds that at least six of their players - including South Americans Raphinha and Ronald Araujo - will not have time to rest after international duty.

Osasuna appealed because they had another game two days later against Athletic Bilbao, with the two sides originally set to resume LaLiga action on March 28, while the weekend action is scheduled for March 29.

Although Barcelona and Osasuna proposed other dates, their requests were rejected, with LaLiga postponing Osasuna's game against Athletic to March 30.

Barca are top of LaLiga with 60 points, the same as Real Madrid although the Catalans have a game in hand.