Barca boosted by Olmo and Victor news before beating Bilbao

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia : Barcelona received a massive boost before their Spanish Super Cup semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, with news that the suspended duo Dani Olmo and Pau Victor can play in the final, to the delight of manager Hansi Flick and his team.

The decision of Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) to allow Barca to provisionally register the pair came while the team were on the bus going to the stadium.

Barcelona signed the two players in the close season but due to the club being unable to meet LaLiga's wage cap, they were allowed to be registered for the first half of the season only.

"Now we have one more reason to win this match," Flick told Movistar Plus before the game, and his side ran out 2-0 winners to reach Sunday's final against either Real Madrid or Mallorca who play on Thursday.

"I think it was, for us, a good signal before the match. We are a team and we wanted to win for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but also for the club," Flick told a press conference after the game.

"Of course, I'm really happy for these two players, but I'm also happy for the whole team in the end.

"I don't want to talk about what happened in the past, but we have to keep going and I hope this benefits us in the future."

Gavi and Lamine Yamal scored the goals to take Barcelona into the final, and both players expressed their joy at the news.

Olmo's trademark celebration, where he points to his wrist as if checking the time, was replicated by Gavi when he opened the scoring.

"I told him before that I was going to do it if I scored and I've dedicated it to him," Gavi said.

"Both Dani and Pau are players who help us a lot and we are all happy because they can play now."

Yamal, returning from injury, doubled Barca's lead, and the winger is also happy that they will have the option of lining up with Olmo and Victor in the decider.

"In the end we are very happy that they can play now, I hope that in the final they will be with us," Yamal said.

"If the coach puts them on, let them give it their all."