Barca boss Koeman grateful for vote of confidence

MADRID: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman thanked club president Joan Laporta for publicly giving him a vote of confidence but it was another difficult day for the Catalan club as they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Laporta said on Saturday (Oct 2), before their defeat to Atletico, that he had spoken to Koeman and the Dutchman deserved time to change the club's fortunes around after a stuttering start to the season.

"It's important and well done for his part because if everything isn't clear in this sense then it's difficult to work and have the kind of calm you need to try and make the changes we are trying to implement," Koeman said.

"We know how it is from today moving forwards ... We spoke last night on the phone and then again this morning."

Despite Laporta's backing, Koeman acknowledged things needed to change with Barca having won just one of their last six games in all competitions.

They sit bottom of their Champions League group with two defeats from two games and are ninth in LaLiga, five points behind table-toppers Real Madrid.

"There's a solution (to what is happening), but it can't be done overnight. We have to work hard, give time to the youngsters and get back our injured forwards.

"At the end of the day it's a results game, and after the international break we have three must-win home games."

The Catalans host Valencia and Real Madrid in LaLiga after the upcoming break, with Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League sandwiched in between those two fixtures.