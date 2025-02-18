Barca coach Flick backs VAR use in controversial win over Rayo Vallecano

BARCELONA : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick defended the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) after Rayo Vallecano were left fuming following a number of controversial decisions during Monday's LaLiga match.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored the winner from the penalty spot in the first-half following a long VAR review over a foul inside the box that the referee did not catch on first sight.

Rayo also complained after they were denied a penalty and were further angered when they were denied an equaliser as they thought Jorge de Frutos' strike was harshly ruled out in the 42nd minute.

"I haven't rewatched the incidents but I will always stand by the VAR. We have the VAR and I believe in the VAR, that's all I can say about it," Flick told Movistar Plus.

"We are very happy for the three points because it was very difficult game for us to win against a great opponent. Rayo are in a good form, playing very well. It was a tough game for the players and I'm proud of them."

Monday's incidents added to the growing debate surrounding refereeing in Spain, with Barca rivals Real Madrid clashing with Spanish FA and LaLiga.

With Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropping points over the weekend, Monday's result allowed Barca climb to the top of the standings. They are level on 51 points with Real but lead on goal difference.

Atletico trail both by a point, while Rayo, who lost their first league game since early in December, are sixth on 35 points.

"Everyone is happy and I think we played well, but we can also do better. I think it was a great success for us, winning here today and moving to first place, it's very positive," Flick said.

"However, I'm not a fan of looking at the table, we are still in February and there's a long way to go. But I'm happy for the players. Their mentality is to fight until the end and we will take it one game at a time."