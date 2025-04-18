Barca coach Flick unhappy with LaLiga kickoff timings amid hectic schedule

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised his team's resilience with the club still competing on three fronts this season but complained about the timing of their next LaLiga match against Celta Vigo as he wanted to give his players some more rest.

League leaders Barcelona advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League after defeating Borussia Dortmund on aggregate while they also face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final later this month.

With a four-point lead over Real, Barca can steal a march on the title when they play Celta Vigo on Saturday but Flick questioned the league for not scheduling the game later in the day instead of an early kickoff.

Flick said players need more time to rest as they arrive back in Barcelona very late from away games in Europe and do not get into bed until 5 am.

"Every league protects their clubs, especially when they play in the semi-finals of the Champions League. It's unbelievable, we have no time to rest," Flick told reporters on Friday.

"For me, the guys responsible for that - I want to discuss it with them... I don't want to make excuses or complain. I'm happy we're not playing on Sunday at 2:00 pm against Valladolid.

"But why can't we play at 6:00 pm like we normally do? Give me one reason. To me, it's a joke and it affects Spanish football. The rest of the teams in the European leagues benefit.

"I'm speechless because this situation is unbelievable. In the Bundesliga or Premier League, they take care of their clubs... They (LaLiga) have no idea what this (arriving late) means for the players."

Celta Vigo are seventh in the standings, chasing European football, and Flick praised their 37-year-old coach Claudio Giraldez who came in this season and lifted a club that finished the last three campaigns in the bottom half.

"I have the highest respect for his work, he's coached a great team... it has nothing to do with his age," Flick said.

"Celta have a clear idea of how they want to play, they're very brave in their build-up.

"For us it's important we show our strengths, maybe what we missed in Dortmund. We spoke about the situations we had in Dortmund and we have to do better tomorrow... We have to play at our highest level. Also, they like their away matches."