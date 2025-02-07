Barca face Wolfsburg in women's Champions League quarters, Chelsea draw Man City

Holders Barcelona will face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the women's Champions League in what will be a repeat of the 2023 final while Chelsea face Manchester City in an all-English tie after the draw was made on Friday.

Barcelona, who have won three of the last four titles, famously fought back from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the 2023 final.

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea will face Manchester City, who finished with 15 points in the group - the same as Barcelona, but the English side finished second due to goal difference.

Chelsea and City are now set to face each other four times in two weeks as they play each other in the League Cup final and the WSL in March.

Olympique Lyonnais, record eight-time winners of the competition, will face Bayern Munich while Arsenal have been drawn against Real Madrid.

The semi-final draw was also made on Friday with Barcelona or Wolfsburg facing the winner of the tie between City and Chelsea. Real or Arsenal will face either Bayern or Lyon.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on March 18-19 followed by the second legs on March 26-27. The semi-final legs will be held on April 19-20 and April 26-27.

The final will be held on May 24 in Lisbon.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS

Real Madrid vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyonnais

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS

Wolfsburg/Barcelona vs Man City/Chelsea

Real Madrid/Arsenal vs Bayern/Lyon