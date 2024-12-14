Barca focused on Leganes game and not yet thinking about Atletico, Flick says

Barcelona have their minds fully on Sunday's game against Leganes and will not let themselves be distracted by looking ahead to next weekend's big clash with LaLiga title rivals Atletico Madrid, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday.

Flick's side are top of the standings but their recent run of five games with only one win has allowed Real Madrid to move to within two points of them while Atletico are just one point further back, with both the Madrid sides having a game in hand.

Next weekend, Barcelona host Atletico in their final game before the league's winter break but this weekend they welcome Leganes, who are 17th in the standings and battling relegation,

"Leganes is tomorrow and we are not thinking beyond that, about Atletico," Flick told a press conference.

"You have to make decisions with the players. I have told the team that everything depends on us, on whether we play 100 per cent concentrated.

"All teams are looking for our weakness and will fight to find it. I want us to be 100 per cent focused, with respect for the opponent but we must play our game, with our style."

Barca have been hit by injuries this season and, after welcoming back Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal in recent weeks, have two other players set to return.

Forward Ansu Fati missed the last four league games, while defender Ronald Araujo has not played this season since suffering a muscle injury at the Copa America with Uruguay in July.

Araujo was included in the squad for Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund but played no part in the game. That looks set to change against Leganes.

"What I have in mind is that he plays the first minutes of the season. I'm not sure if he'll be in the starting 11," Flick said.

"Maybe he will be in the 11 but if he is not, he will play later. He's ready.

"After an injury it is normal that it takes a while to reach the highest level. We love that, little by little, they are coming back. Ansu trained today and very well."

Flick will not be on the bench for the next two games after his red card in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Real Betis and, while the manager accepts the punishment, he hopes to see the same standards applied elsewhere.

"I accept it and I have to work a little on my behaviour," Flick said.

"I'm just saying that the referees (should) decide the same in all the games, on the other benches. Not only with Barca."