Barca hit four at Cadiz and move top of La Liga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 10, 2022 FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, Marcos Alonso, Gerard Pique and Robert Lewandowski react as play is stopped due to a medical emergency in the stand REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 10, 2022 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores their second goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 10, 2022 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores their second goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 10, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gavi in action with Cadiz's Mamadou Mbaye REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 10, 2022 Cadiz's Brian Ocampo in action with FC Barcelona's Hector Bellerin REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
11 Sep 2022 03:40AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 04:04AM)
CADIZ, Spain: Four second-half goals steered Barcelona to a routine 4-0 victory at Cadiz on Saturday (Sep 10) as they moved top of La Liga.

Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski put the Catalans in front before a lengthy stop in play due to an illness in the crowd saw the players go off the field before returning to play out the final 10 minutes.

Lewandowski teed up Ansu Fati for the third in the 86th before Ousmane Dembele rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Barca hae 13 points from five games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who host Mallorca on Sunday.

Coach Xavi named a much-changed side from Barca's 5-1 midweek Champions League triumph over Viktoria Plzen and, one Raphina shot that hit the post aside, they rarely troubled the hosts in the first period.

That changed, however, 10 minutes after the restart when De Jong fired into an open goal after Cadiz keeper Jeremias Ledesma parried a Gavi cross into the Dutch midfielder's path.

Lewandowski, who came on as a substitute after the goal, continued his fine start to life in Spain with Barca's second 25 minutes from time to put the visitors in command.

As the game reached its conclusion there was a half-hour stoppage to treat the ill fan before play could resume, with Fati and Dembele putting the gloss on the scoreline.

Source: Reuters

