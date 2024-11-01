Barca host local rivals Espanyol looking to extend lead at the top

La Liga leaders Barcelona, coming off the back of a 4-0 win against Real Madrid in the Clasico at the Bernabeu at the weekend, host local rivals Espanyol on Sunday aiming to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

After 10 wins in 11 league games, Hansi Flick's side are six points clear of Real and nine above Villarreal in third.

Saturday's clash between Real Madrid and Valencia as well as Villarreal versus Rayo Vallecano are among several games postponed over the weekend after the worst flash floods in decades swept the eastern region of the country.

Barca's triumph in Madrid wrapped up a remarkable week for the Catalans, who thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League, and gave them a boost after a trophyless season that ended with the firing of manager Xavi Hernandez.

Playing aggressive but entertaining attacking football, Flick's Barca have scored 37 league goals this term, with Robert Lewandowski leading LaLiga's scoring chart with 14 goals, double the tally of nearest challenger Villarreal forward Ayoze Perez.

Against Real Madrid, the Polish striker scored twice before his attacking team mates Raphinha and Lamine Yamal wrapped up the win, handing their old rivals a first defeat in 42 LaLiga games and giving Barca their first Clasico win since March 2023.

It was another superb performance from an attacking trio who have scored 25 of Barca's LaLiga goals this season.

Teenager Yamal has continued his form from Euro 2024 where he helped Spain lift their fourth continental trophy, but Raphinha's all-around performances have outshone his team mates.

Handpicked by new Barca manager Flick to be his team captain, Brazil winger Raphinha has scored 10 goals and claimed nine assists from 14 games in all competitions and was man of the match in Barca's two Champions League victories.

Considering Barcelona have struggled this season with injuries to several key players - including Ronald Araujo, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Frenkie De Jong, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres or Andreas Christensen - the sky would seem to be the limit when Flick can count on his full squad in the campaign.

"I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy ... We have played a fantastic game (against Real) and I am so proud," Flick said on Saturday.

"I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our idea and right now we are fluid and we want to move forward."

Atletico Madrid have only one win in their last four LaLiga matches, as well as suffering consecutive Champions League losses, and find themselves 10 points off the pace in fourth before hosting third-bottom Las Palmas on Sunday.

Last season's surprise package Girona are struggling in 13th spot on 12 points and host Leganes on Saturday looking to bounce back from successive losses to Las Palmas and Real Sociedad.