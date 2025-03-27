Barca squad depth set to be tested with busy run of games

LaLiga leaders Barcelona will not have a moment to catch their breath as they play Osasuna and Girona in the space of three days after a punishing international break left their players either fatigued or unavailable and manager Hansi Flick fuming.

Barca and Osasuna were forced to reschedule their March 8 fixture following the death of the Catalan club's doctor and, with a busy schedule in other competitions, March 27 was the only date available straight after the international break.

As 13 Barcelona players return from national team duty, Brazil's Raphinha has no time to fly back and recover for Thursday's game while several others participated in Nations League quarter-finals that went to extra time and penalties.

Barca play every three days until April 15, a run of seven games in three competitions. After playing Osasuna, they host Girona on Sunday and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals three days later following a 4-4 draw in the first leg.

Barcelona and Osasuna had appeals to postpone the game rejected and Flick's side must now fulfil the fixture without key forward Raphinha, who has played every LaLiga game this season and has 27 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

Raphinha's leadership and his form have put him in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or but Flick did not mince his words when he bemoaned the fact he will not have the Brazil winger on Thursday when his side will be tested by Osasuna.

Midfielder Pedri said: "We're a little tired, but we can't forget that we're Barca. If it's decided we have to play on Thursday, we'll do it and give everything we have to win La Liga."

Barcelona are on a seven-match winning streak in LaLiga but Osasuna were the first team to beat them this season with a stunning 4-2 victory in September.

Back then Flick took the blame when his decision to rest key starters backfired but this time he has no choice but to rotate his squad with defender Pau Cubarsi also injured on Spain duty.

Real Madrid will keep an eye on Barca's game on Thursday, with the two Spanish giants level on 60 points.

Real's form in LaLiga has been a roller-coaster since the start of February but Carlo Ancelotti's side host Leganes on Saturday, a straightforward fixture on paper against a team battling relegation and with one win in eight games.

Athletic Club, who are fourth with 52 points, will also watch Thursday's Barca match closely as they welcome Osasuna to the Metropolitano three days later in a game that was postponed to Sunday so their opponents could play the Catalans.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid are four points off the pace in the title race and Diego Simeone's side cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to sustain their challenge.

They lost 4-2 at home to Barcelona before the international break but will look to return to winning ways at 15th-placed Espanyol on Saturday.