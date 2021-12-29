Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barca trio test positive for COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barca trio test positive for COVID-19

Barca trio test positive for COVID-19

FC Barcelona's Gavi reacts during a match on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Marcelo Del Pozo)

29 Dec 2021 07:24PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday's (Jan 2) trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week.

"Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Dec. 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

COVID-19 football FC Barcelona

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us