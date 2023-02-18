Logo
Barca v Man United set Europa League attendance record
Sport

Barca v Man United set Europa League attendance record

Barca v Man United set Europa League attendance record

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde scores an own goal and the second for Manchester United REUTERS/Albert Gea

18 Feb 2023 03:28AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 03:39AM)
The Europa League knockout stage playoff clash between Barcelona and Manchester United attracted the biggest crowd in competition's history as 90,255 people watched the game at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with United in a pulsating knockout round playoff first leg on Thursday, breaking the previous attendance record of 80,465 fans who saw Tottenham Hotspur host Gent at Wembley Stadium in February 2017.

Barcelona are also current holders of the attendance record in the Champions League, ever since 115,500 people attended the first leg of their 1994-95 quarter-final against Paris St Germain.

In the 2021-22 season, a record 91,648 fans turned up for a women's match as Barcelona beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 in a Champions League semi-final, a record for any kind of women's football match, at club or international level.

 

 

Source: Reuters

