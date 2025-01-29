Barca's Balde clueless about Atalanta's Gasperini

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde may have unwittingly handed his side's Champions League opponents Atalanta some extra motivation when he admitted that he had never heard of their manager.

Balde was full of praise for Atalanta, who won last season's Europa League, but was left stumped by an Italian journalist's other question about their coach Gian Piero Gasperini's style of play at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Atalanta are a great team, I think they're having a great season in Serie A," Balde told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.

"And the other one you said, who was it? The player? I haven't heard who he was," a confused-looking Balde asked.

The reporter repeated his question about Gasperini, which did little to enlighten Balde.

"Who is that? I don't know," Balde admitted with a laugh, turning to a Barcelona staff member alongside who explained it was the Atalanta manager.

"Oh, okay, the truth is I had no idea. Well, I don't know, I guess good, I don't know, good, good."

Atalanta, who have lost only once in their seven Champions League games, are seventh in the standings with 14 points and are assured of at least a playoff spot.

Barca are second and guaranteed a place in the last 16, whatever the result against Gasperini's side.