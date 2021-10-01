Logo
Barca's Pedri to miss Spain's Nations League finals campaign
Barca's Pedri to miss Spain's Nations League finals campaign

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 14, 2021 FC Barcelona's Pedri look dejected after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 10:19PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:17PM)
MADRID : Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Friday.

The 18-year-old Barcelona player, who was a standout performer during Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, has suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury which saw him miss a fortnight of action in September. He will also miss his side's showdown with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez has been called up as a replacement by coach Luis Enrique, who raised a few eyebrows by selecting Pedri's 17-year-old club mate Gavi in the squad, despite the teenager starting just two senior games of football in his career.

Spain face hosts Italy next Wednesday in the first semi-final, with Belgium taking on France in the other last-four encounter a day later.

The final and third-place playoffs will take place next Sunday.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

