Sport

Barca's Putellas back in squad after long-term knee injury
Barca's Putellas back in squad after long-term knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - FC Barcelona v Benfica - Johan Cruyff Stadium, Sant Joan Despi, Spain - October 19, 2022 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas poses with her Ballon d'Or before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 03:12AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 03:12AM)
Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has returned to Barcelona's squad for Thursday's second leg of their women's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea after a knee injury sidelined her for almost 10 months.

Putellas, who returned to training at the end of March, last played for Barca in their 6-1 cup final win over Sporting de Huelva in May 2022, before she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and was ruled out of the women's European Championship.

The 29-year-old has received the green light to return, Barcelona said on Wednesday, and has been named in the 26-player squad for Thursday's game.

Barcelona edged Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after Caroline Graham Hansen's early strike.

Source: Reuters

