Barca's Putellas back in squad after long-term knee injury

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has returned to Barcelona's squad for Thursday's second leg of their women's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea after a knee injury sidelined her for almost 10 months.

Putellas, who returned to training at the end of March, last played for Barca in their 6-1 cup final win over Sporting de Huelva in May 2022, before she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and was ruled out of the women's European Championship.

The 29-year-old has received the green light to return, Barcelona said on Wednesday, and has been named in the 26-player squad for Thursday's game.

Barcelona edged Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after Caroline Graham Hansen's early strike.