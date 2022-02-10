Logo
Barcelona to appeal Dani Alves' two-game suspension
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 6, 2022 FC Barcelona's Dani Alves reacts after being shown a red card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano REUTERS/Albert Gea

10 Feb 2022 11:18AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:18AM)
Barcelona will appeal a two-match suspension given to Dani Alves for the red card he received in their home win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend, the LaLiga club said late on Wednesday.

The Catalan club beat Atletico 4-2 at Camp Nou, with Alves given a straight red card in the 69th minute after the referee ruled he had stamped on Yannick Carrasco.

The sending off came after the 38-year-old Brazil international had scored one goal and set up another.

Barcelona sit fourth in LaLiga on 38 points after 22 matches, 15 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid who have played a game more.

Next up for Barcelona in the league will be a fixture against Espanyol on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

