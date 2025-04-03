Logo
Barcelona beat Atletico to set up cup final against Real Madrid
Barcelona beat Atletico to set up cup final against Real Madrid

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres scores their first goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez in action with FC Barcelona's Raphinha REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios in action with FC Barcelona's Raphinha REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth scores a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Wojciech Szczesny makes a save from Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet REUTERS/Juan Medina
03 Apr 2025 05:32AM
MADRID -Barcelona will face fierce rivals Real Madrid in a mouth-watering Copa del Rey final after they beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at a feverish Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to complete a 5-4 aggregate win.

Following an eight-goal thriller in the first leg of the semi-final in Barcelona, Ferran Torres's effort from inside the box in the 27th minute was enough to earn the Catalan side a win in the Spanish capital that booked their ticket to the final in the Seville later this month.

Torres was freed through the middle by Lamine Yamal and took the ball in his stride before striking a low shot into the bottom left corner past keeper Juan Musso.

Atletico pushed for the equaliser in the second half but Barca held on to secure a narrow win.

Source: Reuters
