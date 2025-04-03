Barcelona beat Atletico to set up cup final against Real Madrid

MADRID -Barcelona will face fierce rivals Real Madrid in a mouth-watering Copa del Rey final after they beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at a feverish Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to complete a 5-4 aggregate win.

Following an eight-goal thriller in the first leg of the semi-final in Barcelona, Ferran Torres's effort from inside the box in the 27th minute was enough to earn the Catalan side a win in the Spanish capital that booked their ticket to the final in the Seville later this month.

Torres was freed through the middle by Lamine Yamal and took the ball in his stride before striking a low shot into the bottom left corner past keeper Juan Musso.

Atletico pushed for the equaliser in the second half but Barca held on to secure a narrow win.