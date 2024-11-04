Logo
Sport

Barcelona beat Espanyol 3-1 in derby to extend lead in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with RCD Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Inaki Pena saves an attempt on goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2024 RCD Espanyol's Joan Garcia in action with FC Barcelona's Hector Fort REUTERS/Albert Gea
04 Nov 2024 01:32AM
BARCELONA : LaLiga leaders Barcelona beat Espanyol 3-1 in the Catalan derby on Sunday thanks to a first-half double from Dani Olmo and a goal from Raphinha.

The victory moved Barcelona nine points clear of Real Madrid, who did not play away at Valencia this weekend after their match was postponed due to the devastating floods in the region. Espanyol are 17th, a point above the relegation zone.

Barcelona dominated possession from the outset and Olmo was busy in the first half, scoring two sublime goals after finding space in and around the box, while Raphinha also scored to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the break.

After VAR disallowed two Espanyol goals for offside, they finally beat the offside trap when Javi Puado scored to deny Barcelona another clean sheet but the home side took the three points and claimed bragging rights once again.

Source: Reuters

