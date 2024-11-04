Barcelona beat Espanyol 3-1 in derby to extend lead in LaLiga

BARCELONA : LaLiga leaders Barcelona beat Espanyol 3-1 in the Catalan derby on Sunday thanks to a first-half double from Dani Olmo and a goal from Raphinha.

The victory moved Barcelona nine points clear of Real Madrid, who did not play away at Valencia this weekend after their match was postponed due to the devastating floods in the region. Espanyol are 17th, a point above the relegation zone.

Barcelona dominated possession from the outset and Olmo was busy in the first half, scoring two sublime goals after finding space in and around the box, while Raphinha also scored to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the break.

After VAR disallowed two Espanyol goals for offside, they finally beat the offside trap when Javi Puado scored to deny Barcelona another clean sheet but the home side took the three points and claimed bragging rights once again.