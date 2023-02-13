Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona beat Villareal 1-0 to go 11 points clear in LaLiga
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona beat Villareal 1-0 to go 11 points clear in LaLiga

Barcelona beat Villareal 1-0 to go 11 points clear in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 12, 2023 FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in action with Villarreal's Dani Parejo REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Barcelona beat Villareal 1-0 to go 11 points clear in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 12, 2023 Villarreal's Alex Baena in action with FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Barcelona beat Villareal 1-0 to go 11 points clear in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 12, 2023 FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in action with Villarreal's Alex Baena REUTERS/Pablo Morano
13 Feb 2023 06:17AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 06:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VILLAREAL, Spain: A first-half strike from Pedri gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over Villareal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday (Feb 12) to extend their lead over Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga to 11 points and keep them on course for a first league title since 2019.

Robert Lewandowski fired an early chance straight at goalkeeper Pepe Reina but he had better luck with his passing, teeing up Pedri in a brilliant exchange that set up the 20-year-old to clip the ball into the net in the 18th minute.

Villareal lost midfielder Francis Coquelin to what looked to be a nasty knee injury in the 35th minute, and though the home side had more possession it was the visitors who created the better chances, with Lewandowski and Raphinha both coming close to doubling the lead.

The win leaves Barca top of the standings on 56 points after 21 games, while Villareal are in eighth position on 31 points, seven off LaLiga's fourth Champions League place, currently occupied by Atletico Madrid.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.