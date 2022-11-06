Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria

Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Almeria - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 5, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates with teammates after playing his last home game for FC Barcelona REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Almeria - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 5, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique waves to fans after playing his last home game for FC Barcelona REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Almeria - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 5, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique waves to fans after playing his last home game for FC Barcelona REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Almeria - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 5, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique with coach Xavi as he is substituted after playing his last home game for FC Barcelona REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Almeria - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 5, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates with teammates after playing his last home game for FC Barcelona REUTERS/Albert Gea
06 Nov 2022 06:16AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 06:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA: Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria with second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong in an emotional game on Saturday (Nov 5) that will be remembered as long-serving defender Gerard Pique's last at the Camp Nou after he announced his retirement.

Barca now top LaLiga on 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of Real Madrid who visit Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

After missing several chances in the first half, including a penalty for a handball that Robert Lewandowski put wide, Dembele broke the deadlock right after the break, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner from a counter-attack.

In the 62nd minute, De Jong was well positioned inside the area to score off a rebound from the goalkeeper.

The 35-year-old Pique started the game as captain for Barca, having won 30 trophies, including three Champions League and eight LaLiga titles, with the Catalans.

He was substituted in the 83rd minute, walking off the pitch in tears to a standing ovation from the 92,605 fans that packed the stadium to say goodbye to a club great.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ac

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.