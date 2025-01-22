Barcelona boss Flick hails team mentality in 'unbelievable' win at Benfica

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick pointed to his side's mentality as key to their 5-4 comeback win at Benfica on Tuesday that secured their spot in the Champions League last 16.

Coming off a disappointing 1-1 LaLiga draw at Getafe, Barca were 3-1 down at halftime after Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis netted a hat-trick, with the Greek pouncing on some sloppy defending from the visitors.

Although his men improved after the break, they were 4-2 down towards the end of the match before goals from Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia and Raphinha secured their comeback.

"It was a very crazy game. The most positive thing was the mentality we had. We came back and that's wonderful. That's football and that's why we love it," Flick told Movistar.

"I don't think I've ever experienced a comeback like this. It is unbelievable. We didn't play so well in the first half. They are very good and scored first.

"They made us defend very deep. We were not in the right position. In the second half we were better and substitutions helped us a lot."

Flick's decision to field goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in place of Inaki Pena could have backfired after errors by the Pole led to two Benfica goals in the first half.

But the Barca boss stood by Szczesny, adding the 34-year-old looked better after halftime.

"Which player does not make mistakes? It is normal. Szczesny had some mistakes, but all the players made mistakes in the first half," Flick said.

"We win together, we lose together. We are a team. I liked what I saw in the second half, he saved a clear chance for Benfica."

Flick said his side would need to turn their attention to their next game at home to Valencia in LaLiga, where they are third, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid. They then face Atalanta at home in the Champions League.

"The victories give us time to keep believing in this project and send the message to the young players that we can and want to improve," he said.

"It's very important to focus on the Valencia game and we also want to beat Atalanta. We don't have to think that we are at ease."