Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona boss Xavi urges fans not to boo Dembele
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona boss Xavi urges fans not to boo Dembele

Barcelona boss Xavi urges fans not to boo Dembele

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 6, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on the substitutes bench before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

07 Feb 2022 11:16AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez urged fans not to jeer winger Ousmane Dembele after the France international was greeted with a chorus of boos on his return to the squad in Sunday's LaLiga win over Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

Barcelona bounced back from a goal down to beat Atletico 4-2 as they clinically saw off the champions by scoring four goals from only four shots on target. [L1N2UH0C5]

Dembele has not played for Barcelona since Jan. 12 after failing to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona asked him to leave before the January transfer window closed, but the 24-year-old was unable to find another club and will stay at the Catalan club until the end of the campaign. He was an unused substitute in Sunday's match.

"The fans were 10 of 10 and the support was brilliant throughout the game," Xavi told a news conference.

"But I would like them to support Ousmane, too. I'd ask them to stop booing him.

"The idea was for him to come on, but I decided on other things because of the red card and the way the game went," Xavi said, referring to Dani Alves' sending-off in the 69th minute.

The win moved Barcelona up to fourth place on 38 points from 22 games, leapfrogging Atletico, who are two points adrift in fifth.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us