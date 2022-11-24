Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona concerned about Uruguayan Araujo's World Cup fitness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona concerned about Uruguayan Araujo's World Cup fitness

Barcelona concerned about Uruguayan Araujo's World Cup fitness

FILE PHOTO: Jul 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (4) slides in an attempt to steal the ball from Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jose Paixao (20) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

24 Nov 2022 04:45AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 05:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona have expressed concerns about the fitness of their Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo at the World Cup but they are not planning to send a report about the case to FIFA.

The 23-year-old Araujo, a key player in his national team's defence, sustained a thigh injury during Uruguay's 1-0 defeat by Iran in a friendly in September.

Spanish media reported that Barcelona were prepared to outline their case to FIFA and a club source said two physiotherapists had travelled to Qatar with Araujo to work with Uruguay's medical staff.

"We keep in communication but we are worry about Araujo's recovery being accelerated... Still we are waiting for the opinion of our physiotherapists to be taken into account," the source said.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso talked about the possibility of Araujo playing in their opening World Cup Group H game against South Korea on Thursday.

"He's playing well everyday. His body will tell us when he's fit," Alonso told reporters on Wednesday.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.