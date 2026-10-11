Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start

Oct 10 : Barcelona extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday, making it eight wins from eight matches and maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

The hosts struck inside two minutes when Anthony Gordon cut in from the left and saw his deflected effort find the net.

Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead on the half-hour mark, scoring on his first start for Barcelona.

Barcelona remained in control after the break, limiting Getafe's opportunities and comfortably protecting their advantage.

Jules Kounde, who had squandered a clear chance in the first half, added a third in the 73rd minute, heading in Lamine Yamal's curling cross.

The Catalans lead the standings with 24 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid and nine clear of Real Madrid, who host Villarreal later on Saturday.