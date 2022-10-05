Logo
Barcelona defender Christensen to undergo tests for sprained ankle
Barcelona defender Christensen to undergo tests for sprained ankle

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 13, 2022 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen in action REUTERS/Albert Gea

05 Oct 2022 10:56AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 10:56AM)
Barcelona centre back Andreas Christensen sustained a sprained ligament in his left ankle in their 1-0 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan and will undergo tests later on Wednesday to assess the damage, the club said.

Christensen, who joined Barcelona in the close season on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea, was forced off in the 58th minute of Tuesday's game, with Gerard Pique replacing him.

The Denmark international is the latest Barcelona player to pick up an injury after Ronald Araujo (adductor), Jules Kounde (Achilles tendon) and Hector Bellerin (muscular problems).

Barcelona host Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

