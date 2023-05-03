Logo
Barcelona director of football Alemany to leave at end of the season
Barcelona director of football Alemany to leave at end of the season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FC Barcelona present new signing Sergio Aguero - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 31, 2021 FC Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

03 May 2023 06:38AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 06:38AM)
Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has decided to leave the LaLiga team at the end of the season, a year before his contract officially runs out, the club said on Tuesday.

Barca added that Alemany had agreed to complete the first team's transfer business in the close season despite formally arranging to leaving the club on July 1.

The 60-year-old will depart to begin a new unspecified professional project after two years in the job.

"(Barcelona) President (Joan) Laporta has accepted this departure due to Mateu’s commitment to conduct the summer transfer business until the last moment and to be able to be consulted by the club whenever necessary," Barca said in a statement.

Runaway LaLiga leaders Barcelona have 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to 14 points on Tuesday with a 1-0 home win over Osasuna.

Source: Reuters

