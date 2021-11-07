Logo
Barcelona draw 3-3 at Celta Vigo after stunning second-half collapse
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 6, 2021 Celta Vigo's Nolito celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 6, 2021 Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
07 Nov 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 01:39AM)
VIGO, Spain: Barcelona threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday (Nov 6) in a chaotic game which underlined the scale of the task facing incoming coach Xavi Hernandez.

Celta captain Iago Aspas completed a remarkable second-half comeback from the hosts by scoring in the fifth minute of added time after he had pulled their first goal back in the 52nd and Nolito had struck in the 74th to set up a tense finish.

Teenage forward Ansu Fati had given Barca the lead in the fifth minute and captain Sergio Busquets extended their advantage with a low strike from outside the area in the 18th before Memphis Depay added a third in the 34th.

But Barca experienced a huge drop off in performance in the second half and Celta's stunning comeback extended the Catalans' winless streak to four league games.

Barca are ninth in the standings with 17 points after 12 games while Celta are 14th on 12.

Source: Reuters

