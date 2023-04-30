Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona edge closer to title with 4-0 win over 10-man Betis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona edge closer to title with 4-0 win over 10-man Betis

Barcelona edge closer to title with 4-0 win over 10-man Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 29, 2023 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona edge closer to title with 4-0 win over 10-man Betis
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 29, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
30 Apr 2023 05:22AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 05:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were on target as Barcelona thrashed 10-man Real Betis 4-0 on Saturday to tighten their grip on top spot and moved a step closer to their 27th LaLiga title.

With only six games remaining, Barca moved to 79 points and extended their lead to 11 points over second-placed Real Madrid, while Betis remain sixth on 49 points.

Christensen opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 14th minute with a point-blank header following a cross from Raphinha.

Barca's job was made easier by Betis defender Edgar Gonzalez, who came off the bench in the 12th minute to replace an injured Luiz Felipe but was sent off 21 minutes later after seeing two yellow cards for two bad tackles.

The locals made the most of their advantage before the break, scoring twice within three minutes thanks to strikes by Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Barca took their foot off the pedal after that, comfortable with seeing out the game, but managed to extend their lead thanks to an own-goal by defender Guido Rodriguez, who scored while trying to clear an Ansu Fati cross in the six-yard-box.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.