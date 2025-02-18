Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty

Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 17, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with FC Barcelona's Gavi REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 17, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal misses a chance to score REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 17, 2025 Rayo Vallecano's Pathe Ciss in action with FC Barcelona's Gavi REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 17, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 17, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
18 Feb 2025 06:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Striker Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half penalty to give Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday that moved them to top of the LaLiga standings.

Barca took advantage of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropping points over the weekend to leapfrog them from third-place to the top of the standings. Barca are level on 51 points with Real but ahead on goal difference.

Atletico trail both by a point, while Rayo Vallecano are sixth on 35 points.

Lewandowski netted the winner with a tidy finish from the spot in the 28th minute after Pathe Ciss fouled Inigo Martinez inside the box.

Despite Barca dominating possession, Rayo looked the more dangerous of the two sides and they should have scored the equaliser when Jorge de Frutos missed a header from close-range in added time.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement