Sport

Barcelona end LaLiga winless run with 7-1 thrashing of Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - January 26, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores their sixth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - January 26, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their sixth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - January 26, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - January 26, 2025 FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - January 26, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha shoots at goal before Fermin Lopez scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
27 Jan 2025 06:19AM
BARCELONA, Spain : Barcelona snapped their four-match winless streak in LaLiga with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Valencia on Sunday, with Fermin Lopez scoring an impressive double and adding two assists.

De Jong opened the scoring after just three minutes with a right-footed shot that found the bottom left-hand corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead five minutes later when he latched onto Alejandro Balde's through ball. Raphinha then capitalised on a defensive error to make it 3-0 before the 15-minute mark. 

Lopez added a fourth on 24 minutes and a fifth before the break with a powerful shot from the right. 

Hugo Duro grabbed a consolation for Valencia after the break with a shot from close range. But Barcelona continued to dominate and substitute Robert Lewandowski added a sixth before an unfortunate own goal from Cesar Tarrega secured Hansi Flick's side victory. 

Barcelona sit third in the standings with 42 points, three behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and seven behind leaders Real Madrid.

Source: Reuters

