Barcelona to face Atletico in Copa semis

MADRID : Barcelona will play Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after they were paired together in the draw on Wednesday, and Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in the other last-four clash.

The first legs will be played on February 26, and Atletico and Real host the second legs in the Spanish capital on April 2.

The last time Barca and Atleti met in the cup semis was in 2017, with the Catalan giants knocked out Diego Simeone's team 3-2 on aggregate.

The draw left open the possibility of a Clasico between Real and Barca in the Cup final, something that has not happened for over a decade.

Real and Barca have met in the Copa del Rey final on 18 occasions with Real leading the rivalry with 11 wins, including a 2-1 triumph in the 2014 final in Valencia.

Barcelona thrashed Real both times the met this season, a 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga in October and a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January.

Real are top of the LaLiga standings with 50 points, one ahead of Atletico with third-placed Barcelona one further back in the title race.