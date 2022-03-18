Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona to face Frankfurt in Europa quarters, West Ham get Lyon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona to face Frankfurt in Europa quarters, West Ham get Lyon

Barcelona to face Frankfurt in Europa quarters, West Ham get Lyon

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play Off Second Leg - Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - February 24, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match

18 Mar 2022 09:38PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 09:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Former European champions Barcelona were drawn against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the second-tier Europa League on Friday while West Ham United face a tough challenge against Olympique Lyonnais.

Barcelona beat Napoli and Galatasaray in the previous rounds under new coach Xavi Hernandez while Frankfurt eliminated Real Betis in a tense tie that went to extra time in the second leg.

The two German sides avoided each other after RB Leipzig were drawn against Italian side Atalanta.

Leipzig did not play the last round after their opponent Spartak Moscow were thrown out of the competition by European soccer governing body UEFA due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

West Ham, who beat former champions Sevilla in the last round, are eyeing their first European trophy since 1999 when they lifted the UEFA Intertoto Cup but have to get past Lyon who beat Portuguese side Porto.

Braga will meet high-flying Rangers who knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade.

Following is the Europa League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday.

Quarter-final 1: RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Quarter-final 2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Quarter-final 3: West Ham United vs Olympique Lyonnais

Quarter-final 4: SC Braga vs Rangers

Semi-final 1: RB Leipzig/Atalanta vs SC Braga/Rangers

Semi-final 2: West Ham United/Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona

* Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.

SCHEDULE

Quarter-finals

First leg: April 7

Second leg: April 14

Semi-finals

First leg: April 28

Second leg: May 5

Final

May 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us