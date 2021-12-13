Logo
Barcelona to face Napoli in Europa League knockout round playoffs
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v FC Barcelona - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - December 12, 2021 FC Barcelona players line up before the match REUTERS/Vincent West

13 Dec 2021 09:04PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 09:02PM)
Barcelona will play Napoli in the knockout round playoff of the Europa League, marking a face-off between the former clubs of late soccer great Diego Maradona.

Barcelona, who crashed out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group, will host Napoli in the first leg on Feb. 17 before playing away a week later.

Barcelona's fellow LaLiga team Sevilla will face Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb, while Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will play against Scottish champions Rangers after the draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

RB Leipzig will face Real Sociedad, Zenit St Petersburg will play Real Betis, while Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol were drawn against Sporting Braga.

Italian side Atalanta will take on Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus and Porto will face Lazio.

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16, the draw for which will be held on Feb. 25.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

