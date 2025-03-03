Barcelona reclaim top spot with 4-0 win over 10-man Sociedad

BARCELONA: Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday (Mar 2) to move back top of La Liga.



Aritz Elustondo's early red card gave Hansi Flick's side a comfortable afternoon with Gerard Martin, Marc Casado, Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet.



Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to temporarily knock the Catalans from their perch, while Real Madrid, third, lost at Real Betis.



Flick was able to rotate his side a little ahead of the Champions League last 16 visit to face Benfica on Wednesday.



"I'm very happy for our performance and it was important to win and go back to being leaders," Araujo told Movistar.



"I'm happy for the good work we did and going first again."



Since recovering from a bad knee injury, Araujo has been unable to reclaim a regular starting spot in defence.



"I came back from a long term injury, I'm calm and going step by step, I believe in myself and my characteristics, and I am happy to help," said Araujo.