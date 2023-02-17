Barcelona fight back to secure thrilling 2-2 draw with Man United

Logo
Sport

Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 16, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 16, 2023 General view during a minutes silence for the victims of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria before the match REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 16, 2023 Manchester United's Wout Weghorst shoots at goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha shoots at goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - FC Barcelona v Manchester United - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde scores an own goal and the second for Manchester United REUTERS/Albert Gea
17 Feb 2023 04:02AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 04:25AM)
BARCELONA: Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in a pulsating Europa League knockout round playoff first leg on Thursday (Feb 16).

United were the better side for large parts of the game and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made three outstanding saves in the first half.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona struck first, five minutes after the break, when Marcos Alonso scored with a towering header at the far post from a corner.

Marcus Rashford levelled three minutes later following a counter-attack down the left, slotting home a smart low finish between Ter Stegen and the near post.

The in-form Rashford also created United’s second, sprinting into the box from a short corner and delivering a low cross into a crowded six-yard area where the ball deflected into the goal off defender Jules Kounde.

United players and manager Erik ten Hag complained strongly after what looked like a clear foul by last-man Kounde on Rashford just outside the box, an infringement that should have produced a red card for the French international.

Barcelona dug deep to grab the equaliser, however, and mistakes by United's defence gifted the ball on the edge of their box to Raphinha whose cross eluded David de Gea and went into the net.

Source: Reuters

