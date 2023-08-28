Logo
Barcelona fight back to win seven-goal thriller at Villarreal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - August 27, 2023 FC Barcelona's Gavi and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano

28 Aug 2023 01:44AM
Barcelona fought back to secure a barnstorming 4-3 win at Villarreal on Sunday, with last year's LaLiga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagging the winner late in the second half.

Barca took an early two-goal lead after Gavi and Frenkie De Jong scored within two minutes of each other, but the hosts recovered with first-half goals by Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth, and from Alex Baena five minutes after the break.

Barca substitute Ferran Torres struck from close range to level the match again in the 68th minute, with Lewandowski tapping-in from a rebound off the post a little later, to give them a hard-fought win in a pulsating affair.

It was Barca's second win in three games this season. They are third in the LaLiga standings on seven points, level with Girona, trailing leaders Real Madrid by two points.

Source: Reuters

