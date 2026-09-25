Barcelona forecast €700m in sales from fresh VIP seat packages

Sept 25 : Barcelona expect to generate about €700 million ($798 million) in committed revenue from 2,000 long-term VIP seat licences at the revamped Camp Nou stadium, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Friday.

The VIP seats will be offered under 15- or 30-year licences, with buyers making an upfront payment. Barcelona expect all the seats to be sold over the next two-and-a-half seasons.

The projected revenue would be generated over the duration of the contracts, Barcelona said, as the club seeks to turn its redeveloped stadium into a major source of income.

In December 2024, Barcelona agreed deals covering 475 VIP seats for up to 30 years, valued at €100 million.

Barcelona said they have commercialised nearly 5,000 VIP seats, representing more than €380 million in committed revenue, with contracts for those seats varying in length.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Barcelona were exploring two new sources of financing amounting to €510 million to cover rising costs and a shortfall in revenue related to the renovation of their stadium. Work on the stadium is projected to be completed for the 2028-29 season.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)